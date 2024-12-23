Be mindful of your prophetic declaration on December 31st –Methodist Presiding Bishop to religious leaders

Religious leaders have been reminded to be measured in their prophetic declaration and refrain from instilling fear and exploiting people’s insecurities during the watch night services to be held on December 31, by churches across the country to ushering in the New Year.

According to the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, although some of the prophetic declarations may be true, it was important for religious leaders to apply wisdom to it in order not to instill fear into people.

Giving his annual end of year and New Year message during a media engagement in Accra on Monday, Most Reverend Asamoah-Gyadu said: “Immediately following Christmas, churches are going to assemble to have watch night services and which now has come under different names such as cross over and pass over. Whatever we call it, it is a very sober night in which we make a transition into a new year.

“I would like to plead with those who lead churches, especially those who claim to occupy prophetic offices to be measured in the prophetic declarations that they make. Sometimes, the prophecies that are churned out tend to come from human imagination, wishing death on people and making claims that God has not revealed. If you do that, the name that Bible gives you is a false prophet,” Most Rev Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu said.

He bemoaned some of the challenges that had become synonymous with Christmas in the country, including needless vehicular accidents and excessive alcohol consumption.

The Presiding Bishop therefore, urged motorists and other road users to exercise caution when using the road during the festive season and avoid behaviours that could lead to the loss of lives and properties after the festive season.

He condemned the post electoral violence that the country witnessed a few days ago and commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for conducting a successful election.

The Presiding Bishop praised the Vice President and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for conceding defeat before the official declaration by the EC.

He lauded President-elect, John Mahama and Dr Bawumia for showing true leadership by urging the supporters of the NDC and NPP to desist from any post electoral violence to enhance the peace and security of the country.

Most Rev Prof Asamoah-Gyadu urged the next government to work collectively in tackling the issue of galamsey and streetism, adding that the Methodist Church would continue to pray for the next government as the church celebrates its 190th anniversary next year.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA