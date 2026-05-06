Greater Accra Regional Minister apologises over viral comments on staff transfers to Northern Ghana

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has apologised over comments she made suggesting that postings to northern Ghana could be seen as a form of punishment.

In a press release issued on May 5, 2026, the Minister said the remarks, which were captured in a widely circulated video, were a “genuine slip in communication” and did not reflect her true views or the official policies governing postings within the Public Service.

According to her, the comments came while she was responding to a media question about allegations that some technocrats involved in the wrongful issuance of development permits are often posted to nearby districts, allowing such practices to continue.

She explained that in responding to the issue, she referred to situations where some workers had been transferred to areas far from their usual places of residence.

However, she admitted that her choice of words created the wrong impression that such postings were meant as punishment.

The Minister offered an unreserved apology to Ghanaians, particularly people from the Northern Regions, for any offence, misunderstanding, or discomfort caused by the comments.

“I sincerely acknowledge the concerns that this has generated,” she stated, adding that she holds “the highest regard for due process, equity, and professionalism.”

She further assured the public that all administrative decisions, including staff postings and transfers, would continue to follow laid-down procedures without bias.

The Minister reaffirmed her commitment to serving residents of the Greater Accra Region with integrity, fairness, and accountability.

She urged the public to accept her clarification and treat the matter as resolved.

By: Jacob Aggrey