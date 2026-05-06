EOCO accused of harassing former buffer stock CEO and wife after re-arrest

A former Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over the re-arrest and detention of former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni.

In a statement issued on May 6, 2026, he described the actions of EOCO as “extra judicial harassment” and called for the immediate release of the couple.

According to the statement, the couple was arrested by EOCO on May 5, 2026, after charges against them and three others in an ongoing Buffer Stock case were withdrawn by the Attorney-General.

The statement claimed that during the trial, defence lawyers raised objections against some aspects of the prosecution’s case during a Case Management Conference, and the court upheld those objections.

It further alleged that the Attorney-General later attempted to introduce fresh witness statements without seeking permission from the court, but another objection by defence counsel was also upheld.

Following that development, the Attorney-General reportedly withdrew all charges against the accused persons.

The statement argued that EOCO should have conducted further investigations before taking any new action against the accused persons.

However, it alleged that the anti-corruption agency quickly re-arrested Mr. Aludiba and his wife for offences that had not been disclosed even to their legal team.

The statement also claimed that the couple had been denied bail despite previously being granted bail by the court before the charges were withdrawn.

It further alleged that lawyers for Mr. Aludiba were denied access to him while they waited at EOCO’s office for several hours on Tuesday.

The former Attorney-General accused the government, EOCO, and the Attorney-General of using law enforcement processes to harass opposition figures instead of following due process.

He criticised EOCO Executive Director, Raymond Archer, urging him to ensure that the institution operates within the law and respects the rights of citizens.

By: Jacob Aggrey