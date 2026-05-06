Government of Ghana facilitates safe return of Ghanaian caught in South Africa xenophobic attacks

The Government of Ghana has facilitated the safe return of a Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, who appeared in a viral video linked to recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Mr. Asamoah arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in the company of Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie.

He was received at the airport by Ambassador Harold Agyeman and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addressing the media, Ambassador Agyeman said the government remains committed to protecting the welfare of Ghanaians living abroad.

According to him, following the incident involving Mr. Asamoah, immediate action was taken on the instructions of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to relocate him to a safe place and reunite him with his family.

Ambassador Agyeman described the xenophobic attacks as worrying and stressed that Africa must remain a place of unity and mutual respect among its people.

He said Ghana strongly condemns attacks against African nationals and recalled that the Foreign Affairs Minister had earlier summoned the Acting South African High Commissioner to formally express Ghana’s concerns over the situation.

He added that the government would continue to monitor developments closely while relying on assurances from South African authorities to address the matter.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Quashie said the Ghana High Commission in South Africa has been engaging local authorities over the attacks.

Although he noted that the situation has not fully returned to normal, he said South African authorities have acknowledged Ghana’s concerns and are working to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

He praised the Foreign Affairs Minister for his swift intervention and commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians living abroad.

Mr. Quashie further assured that the Ghana High Commission would continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of Ghanaians in South Africa.

According to him, the Mission has also been issuing regular advisory notices to members of the Ghanaian community, guiding them on safe areas and warning them to avoid places where unrest could occur.

Mr. Asamoah, on his part, thanked the government for acting quickly to ensure his safety and return home.

By: Jacob Aggrey