Health Ministry explains delay in opening Weija Paediatric Hospital

The Ministry of Health says efforts are ongoing to operationalise the Weija Paediatric Hospital following concerns raised during a demonstration at the facility on Monday, May 5, 2026.

In a press release issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Tony Goodman, the ministry explained that the hospital project is being funded by the World Bank and began in 2023.

According to the statement, the project was expected to be completed in December 2025.

The ministry said the World Bank raised concerns in 2024 over alleged procurement irregularities linked to the project.

It explained that some medical equipment costs were allegedly inflated to nearly 11 times their actual prices.

As a result of the concerns, the statement said the World Bank declined to settle all outstanding payments related to the project.

The ministry noted that despite the challenges, it engaged relevant stakeholders and was ready to commission the hospital for public use.

However, it said the contractor later halted the process and insisted that all outstanding issues be resolved before access to the facility could be granted.

The Ministry of Health assured the public that it is actively engaging stakeholders to address the matter in the interest of Ghanaians.

It added that the hospital remains important to Ghana’s healthcare system, especially in providing specialised healthcare services for children.

The ministry further assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the full operationalisation of the Weija Paediatric Hospital.

It appealed to residents of Weija and the general public to remain patient while steps are being taken to complete the process and make the facility operational.

By: Jacob Aggrey