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Benfica fined for fans’ racism

March 30, 2026
1 minute read
(FILES) Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior fights for the ball with SL Benfica's Argentine forward #25 Gianluca Prestianni during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg football match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026. UEFA on February 23, 2026 suspended midfielder Gialuca Prestianni from Benfica's Champions League play-off second leg against Real Madrid this week after he was accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

UEFA fined Benfica on Wednesday for racist abuse by fans at a Champions League game against Real Madrid, whose forward Vinícius Júnior was allegedly racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni.

Benfica was fined €40,000 ($46,000) for “illicit chants and gestures by two supporters,” UEFA said.

The club must serve a one-year probation period to avoid closing part of the Stadium of Light at a future European competition game.

Benfica previously suspended five fans who were under investigation for “inappropriate behaviour in the stands of a racist nature.”

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Television images showed some fans making monkey gestures after Madrid’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoff round.

The game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes when Vinícius told the referee that Prestianni called him ‘monkey’ after he scored and celebrated in front of Benfica fans.

Prestianni, who denied the allegation, pulled up his jersey to cover his mouth when the alleged insult was said.

The Argentina winger was suspended by UEFA from the second leg in Madrid while he was under investigation. He faces a 10-game ban from UEFA competition games. –     ESPN

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March 30, 2026
1 minute read
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