Black Starlets ready for Algeria test in U17 AFCON opener tonight

The Black Starlets will begin their 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations campaign today, Thursday May 14, 2026 with a highly anticipated Group D clash against Algeria in Rabat.

Ghana heads into the tournament determined to make a strong statement after an impressive qualifying campaign in the WAFU Zone B Championship.

The Black Starlets secured qualification to the continental showpiece after finishing second in the regional tournament, narrowly losing to Ivory Coast on penalties in the final after an intense contest between the two West African rivals.

As part of preparations for the AFCON, the Black Starlets engaged in a series of international friendly matches aimed at sharpening the squad ahead of the tournament.

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team tested the side against Ivory Coast on two occasions before concluding preparations with another competitive game against Mali in Morocco.

The technical handlers believe the preparatory matches have given the team the right exposure and tactical discipline required for the challenges ahead.

Algeria, meanwhile, also booked their place at the tournament after finishing runners-up in the North African qualifying tournament, UNAF.

The North Africans fell to hosts Morocco in their final qualifying match but demonstrated quality and resilience throughout the competition to secure qualification.

Thursday’s encounter is expected to be a fiercely contested affair, with both teams eager to begin their campaign on a positive note in a difficult group.

Speaking ahead of the game, Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed confidence in the readiness of his players and praised their commitment during preparations.

“The boys have prepared very well for this tournament. We have worked hard over the past few weeks, played competitive friendly matches, and I believe the team is mentally and tactically ready for the Algeria game,” he said.

Dr. Ogum acknowledged the quality of the Algerian side but insisted his players are fully focused on executing their game plan.

“Algeria is a good side and qualifying from the North African zone is never easy. We respect them, but we are also confident in our own abilities. The players understand what is at stake and they are eager to make Ghana proud.”

He also emphasized the importance of a strong start to the tournament.

“Opening games are always very important in competitions like this. A positive result can give you confidence and momentum, so we are going into the match with determination and belief.”

The Black Starlets have looked sharp in training since arriving in Rabat, with all players available for selection and no injury concerns reported by the technical team.

Ghana will be aiming not only for success at the AFCON but also qualification to the FIFA U17 World Cup later this year, making every group stage game crucial in their quest for continental glory.