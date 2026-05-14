Semenyo shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Season after historic campaign

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has been named on the official eight-man shortlist for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award.

The Ghana international is nominated alongside his City teammate Erling Haaland, Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal trio Gabriel Magalhães, David Raya, and Declan Rice, Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, and Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

A season of high-profile excellence, Semenyo earns his spot on the prestigious shortlist following a stunning breakthrough year where he registered 16 goals and four assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

The 26-year-old split his highly productive campaign between two clubs, starting the season in electric form for AFC Bournemouth before securing a high-profile £64 million transfer to Manchester City in January 2026.

The versatile attacker adapted instantly to life under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

He won the February EA SPORTS Player of the Month award after netting three goals in his first five games for City, and most recently opened the scoring in a 3-0 midweek victory over Crystal Palace.

Elite Competition for the Top PrizeThe Premier League confirmed that the winner will be decided by combining a public fan vote with the choices of an expert football panel.

Semenyo faces incredibly stiff competition from the other seven nominees who have dominated the 2025/26 landscape: