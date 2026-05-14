Ghanaian creative Dionne Slash honoured with prestigious fashion award in Benin

Ghanaian fashion creative Dionne Slash Gavin has received the Prix de Reconnaissance et du Mérite (Recognition and Merit Award) at the AVO Fashion Reception in Benin.

The award specifically honours his contributions as a Scénographe de Mode (Fashion Scenographer).

It recognizes his ability to combine cultural storytelling with high-concept visual production across West Africa.

Accepting the honor in Cotonou, Gavin expressed gratitude to the Beninese fashion community.

“Honoured to receive this award in Benin at the AVO Fashion Reception,” Gavin stated,” he said.

Dion added that “Grateful for the recognition, the journey, and everyone who made it possible.”

The accolade highlights Gavin’s multidisciplinary career, where he operates under the professional name “Slash.” Organizers noted his ability to deliver high-level production through movement and structural event design.

A Decade of Global Production, Gavin serves as the CEO of DSG Model’s Management.

His career spans over a decade across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East as a fashion show producer, pageant coach, runway choreographer, and travel journalist.

His international production portfolio includes, Runway Dubai (United Arab Emirates), FIMO228 and Lomé Men’s Fashion Week (Togo), AFRIFATA (Morocco), La Nuit du Textile (Mali)Folie de Mode (Burkina Faso), Carousel International de la Mode (Congo), São Tomé Fashion Week (São Tomé and Príncipe), Fashion Trends (Denmark), Domestic and Cultural ImpactIn Ghana, Gavin has directed major local events, including Rhythms On Da Runway, Accra Fashion Week, and the Taste The Culture Fashion Show.

He also choreographed the French Embassy’s Bastille Day celebrations in Ghana, the Christie Brown collection launch, and the Ghanaian delegation showcase at the 69th Fashion Show in China.

In the pageant sector, Gavin operates as a national director and has managed productions for Miss Glam, Miss International Ghana, and Miss Excel Plus.

Gavin continues to advocate for infrastructure growth and inclusive talent development within the African fashion ecosystem.