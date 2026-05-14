Parliament of Ghana engages Dutch authorities over detained Asante Akyem North MP

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, says Parliament and government officials are working closely with authorities in the Netherlands following the detention of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong.

Speaking on the matter on Channel One news yesterday, Mr. Dafeamekpor disclosed that the MP was detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Sunday while travelling on a private trip.

According to him, Mr. Frimpong personally informed him about the incident around 5 a.m. on the day of the arrest.

He said the issue was immediately escalated to parliamentary leadership and other state officials for intervention.

Mr. Dafeamekpor explained that the Majority Leader, who was in transit at Heathrow Airport in London at the time, travelled to Schiphol to engage the detained MP and better understand the situation.

He added that the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ghana’s Ambassador to The Hague, the Attorney General, the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament had all been involved in efforts to address the matter.

According to him, a Ghanaian lawyer based in The Hague and qualified to practise there has also been engaged to represent the MP.

“The lawyer is dealing with the issues, but let me confirm that he is fine,” Mr. Dafeamekpor stated.

He noted that Parliament and the legal team were still waiting for official documents, including an authenticated copy of the arrest warrant and other details from Dutch prosecutors handling the matter.

The South Dayi MP therefore urged the media and the public to avoid speculation until all facts surrounding the case are confirmed.

“We want to urge all the media houses not to be throwing in things that have not been confirmed,” he said.

Mr. Dafeamekpor further explained that Parliament’s involvement was partly because the MP was travelling with a diplomatic passport.

He noted that extradition and detention cases involving political figures are not uncommon internationally, citing examples such as former Chilean leader Augusto Pinochet and Julian Assange.

According to him, authorities are hopeful the matter can be resolved for the MP to return to Ghana safely.

He appealed to the MP’s family, colleagues in Parliament and the public to remain calm while diplomatic and legal processes continue.

By: Jacob Aggrey