Water supply disruptions hit parts of Western Accra over technical faults at Weija plant

Ghana Water Ltd has announced temporary water supply interruptions in several parts of western Accra following technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant.

In a press release issued on May 13, the company explained that the challenges had affected water production and distribution in some communities.

According to the management of the company, residents in areas including Dansoman, Mamprobi, Mataheko, Laterbiokorshie, Korle Bu, La Paz, MacCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Mallam, Tesano, Darkuman, North Kaneshie, Dome, Achimota, Anyaa and Ablekuma may experience low water pressure and erratic water supply.

Management noted that engineers and technical teams were working to fix the problem and restore normal water supply as soon as possible.

The company advised consumers to store water whenever there is flow in their communities in order to manage the temporary disruption.

It urged essential service providers to contact their Assembly Members or the Ghana Water Ltd Call Centre for assistance.

The company apologized to customers affected by the situation and appealed for calm and cooperation while efforts continue to resolve the challenge.

By: Jacob Aggrey