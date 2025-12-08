BigPay Ghana Limited donates 10 wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital

BigPay Ghana Limited has donated ten wheelchairs to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to support patients who need mobility assistance.

The presentation was made by the Executive Director, Mr Patrick Abban, on behalf of the company.

He explained that the donation is part of BigPay’s corporate social responsibility and its way of giving back to the community.

He added that the wheelchairs will help improve patient movement within the facility, which is important for quality healthcare.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Adam Zakariah, received the items together with the management team.

They expressed gratitude to BigPay and noted that the support will contribute to better patient care.

Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospit encouraged other institutions and individuals to support health facilities to improve service delivery for the public.

By: Jacob Aggrey