Bishop Salifu Amoako, wife  arrested for son’s accident

The police yesterday arrested the Found­er and General Overseer of Alive Chapel Internation­al, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, and his wife in con­nection with the East Legon road crash involving their son, which claimed the lives of two females last Saturday in Accra.

Bishop Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were currently in police custody assisting with investigation.

The Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Grace Ansah-Akrofi, disclosed this in a press statement sighted by the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated that investigations established that last Saturday, Elrad Salifu Amoako, aged 16, was driving a Jaguar SUV with registration number GN 7801 -20 with one other occupant and rammed it into a 4×4 Acura vehicle with registration number GR 2542-23 and being driven by one Joseph Ackah with four other occupants on the Mensah Wood Street at East Legon, resulting in both cars catching fire and burning beyond recognition.

She said investigations further revealed that three of the five vic­tims in the Acura vehicle during the accident were rescued and the other two, identified as Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12 years old, lost their lives.

The Director assured the public of thorough investigation into the crash.

Meanwhile, a team from the Po­lice Management Board, led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, yesterday visited the bereaved family and also the injured to commiserate with them.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated that two of the rescued victims, who sustained minor injuries, were treat­ed and discharged while the third is still on admission receiving medical treatment.

She said the suspect driver and the other occupant in the Jaguar Vehicle were also rescued and cur­rently at the hospital.

According to police prelimi­nary investigations, the suspected driver, identified as Salifu Amoako, rammed his vehicle into another ve­hicle on Dzanie Ashie Street at East Legon, and both vehicles caught fire and burnt beyond recognition.

According to a press statement issued by the Police Public Affairs, posted on their facebook account, the suspected driver and other surviving victims were currently receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, one of the surviv­ing victims has since been treated and discharged, and the bodies of the two young females deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI