Björkegren calls for bravery as Black Queens set for England test

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren has called for bravery, belief, and collective hard work as Ghana prepare to face the England Lionesses in Tuesday’s high-profile international friendly at St Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, coach Björkegren reflected on England’s recent emphatic win over China, a match he said offered valuable lessons for his squad.

“England played great and at the same time I respect China,” he said.

“We are talking about a team that is 16th in the world and we are 67th, so I can’t blame them too much. But I think in how they attacked the game, they made some mistakes. They were too afraid. And if you are afraid to play against England, then you’re going to be destroyed, exactly what happened.”

The Swedish tactician stressed that his team must approach the fixture with a different mentality.

“We need to attack the game differently. We believe in ourselves. We know we have strong players who are ready to tackle, to work hard, to take every duel. I hope we can stay in the game as long as possible. Our game plan is to win, whether that’s realistic or not, I don’t know, and I don’t care.”

Björkegren highlighted the identity he expects his team to show on the pitch, praising the unity and ambition within the squad.

“I like the fact that we work hard and dream big and we do it together. You’re going to see a hard-working team. Whether it gives us a good result or not, we will see, but we’re going to do everything we can. If we are brave out there and give everything, everyone watching will see that we did something really good.” he added.

The Black Queens face England on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.