Black Maidens set to depart for Lomé on Friday ahead of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

The Black Maidens will depart for Lomé, Togo, on Friday as the team continue preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

The team is expected to travel with a strong squad, aiming to secure a positive result in the crucial encounter in Lomé.

The match forms part of Ghana’s qualification campaign for the next FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, with the team determined to maintain the country’s strong presence at the global youth tournament.

Historically, the Black Maidens have been one of most consistent teams in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, regularly securing qualificationto represent Ghana at higher levels.

The first leg encounter is scheduled for the Stade de Kégué de Lomé on April 12 with the reversed fixture billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on April 18.

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