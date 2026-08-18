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Black Princesses to camp in Poland ahead of U-20 WWC

August 18, 2026
Less than a minute
Coach Sampson (left) with the players before departure
Coach Sampson (left) with the players before departure

Seventeen players of the national female U-20 football team, Black Princesses, together with the technical team, on Sunday, left Accra to Krakow, Poland to continue preparation for their upcoming assignment.

The rest of the players will join the team in camp in Poland as Ghana continues preparations ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The team is expected to engage in a series of international friendlies to help Head Coach, Charles Sampson, fine-tune his squad ahead of the competition.

Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador on September 6, before taking on Korea Republic and France in the other Group fixtures.

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