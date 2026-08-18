NSA instates Resource Mobilisation C’ttee to drive sports devt

The Board of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has inaugurated a five-member Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Committee (RMPC) as part of efforts to strengthen funding, strategic partnerships and find sustainable financing opportunities for sports development in the country.

The committee is chaired by African Paralympic Committee (APC) President, Mr Samson Deen, with the Director-General of the NSA, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, serving as a Co-chairman.

The other members are Hajia Zenabu Sulemana, Alhaji Mutawakilu Iddrisu, and Mavis Ekua Enyamah Kwainoe, who doubles as secretary to the committee.

The committee is to come up with a sustainable alternative funding scheme to move away from the reliance on traditional, unpredictable state budgeting and emergency funding drives ahead of major international tournaments.

It has also been tasked to advance and implement a proposed $30 million National Sports Revival and Podium Investment Programme which involves the establishment of a comprehensive sector support framework to unlock resources for infrastructure development, early grassroots talent mapping, elite athlete preparation, coaching education, sports science, and anti-doping initiatives.

Furthermore, it will build strategic partnerships across government bodies, private corporate entities, media networks, and international development organisations, while implementing modern administrative management practices to ensure national sporting resources were managed with absolute accountability and fiscal transparency.

Inaugurating the committee, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the NSA, Dr Fred Awaah, described the committee as a legacy-oriented group that must write its name in gold by fulfilling the task entrusted to it.

“Rigorously execute your terms of reference as a clear blueprint to drive aggressive partnership outreach, ensure fiscal sustainability, and embed absolute transparency into resource management,” he urged.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Deen thanked the board for the confidence reposed in members of the committee and expressed their commitment to work assiduously to elevate Ghanaian sports.

He disclosed the committee’s proposed ‘Constituency Games’, a community-owned national talent discovery initiative designed to identify athletes through community and constituency competitions, giving them a structured pathway through regional and national events before transitioning into elite national and international development programmes.

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