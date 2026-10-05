Black Queens coach names squad for Olympic qualifier

Black Queens Head Coach, Lars Kim Björkegren, has named his squad for the second round of the African qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with two members of the Black Princesses earning their first senior call-ups for the double-header against Mauritius.

Rabiatu Maltiti of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Margaret Agyapomaa of Police Ladies have been handed places in the squad as the Black Queens begin their Olympic qualifying campaign.

Mukarama Abdulai also returns to the squad after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The former Black Maidens captain, who has previously featured for the senior national team, makes her return for the crucial qualifiers.

Ghana received a bye in the first round of the African qualifiers and were drawn to face the winner of the Mauritius versus Djibouti tie in the second round.

Mauritius advanced to set up a two-legged meeting with the Black Queens.

The first leg will be played away in Mauritius on Thursday with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, in Ghana.

The players invited include Cynthia Konlan Fiindib (Samartex Ladies); Afi Amenyeku (FK Apolonia); Rose Teye Baah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies); Benedicte Simon (Servette FC); Comfort Yeboah (Logrono United SAD); Josepjine Bonsu (BSC Young Boys Frauen); Rabiatu Maltiti (Ampem Darkoa Ladies); and Portia Boakye (Pumas Femeni).

Others include Margaret Agyapomaa (Police Ladies); Susan Ama Duah (Club Tigres Femini); Diana Amoako (Ampem Darkoa Ladies); Grace Asantewaa (Club Tigres Femini); Jennifer Cudjoe (Brooklyn FC); Helen Alormenu (Texas State University); Nancy Amoah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies) and Evelyn Badu (Montreal Roses).

The rest are Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Nottingham Forest); Sharon Simpson (Pitea IF); Princella Adubea (Yoksekova); Alice Kusi (Al Ahli); Stella Nyamekye (FK Brann); Mukarama Abdulai (Unye Kadin); Ajegipina Zakaria (AI Quadisya) and Abigail Kofi Kim (Trabzonspor).

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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