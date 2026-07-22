Black Queens, Tanzania draw in pre-WAFCON friendly

The Black Queens continued preparations for the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a goalless draw against Tanzania in an international friendly in Casablanca on Monday.

Ghana enjoyed greater possession and created several promising opportunities throughout the contest but were unable to find the breakthrough against a resilient Tanzanian side.

The Black Queens controlled large spells of the first half, moving the ball confidently and testing the opposition’s defence with purposeful attacking play.

After the break, Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren made a number of changes to keep the intensity high and assess different combinations ahead of the tournament.

Ghana continued to press for a winner, but Tanzania remained disciplined at the back to preserve the deadlock.

Although the match ended 0-0, the encounter provided another valuable opportunity for the technical team to fine-tune tactics, build match fitness and assess the squad ahead of the start of the tournament.

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