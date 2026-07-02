Black Stars land in Kansas City for crucial World Cup clash against Colombia

The Black Stars have arrived in Kansas City for Friday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash with Colombia at Kansas City Stadium.

The squad left Providence Airport at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday and touched down in Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. before heading to their team hotel.

Their arrival ends a three-week camp in Rhode Island, where Ghana played group-stage matches against Panama, England, and Croatia.

Ghana faces Colombia on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. Saturday, Ghana time). It’s a must-win for the Black Stars to advance to the Round of 16.

Coach and players say they will draw on their group-stage experience and the support of Ghanaians across the U.S. as they chase a knockout berth.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme_