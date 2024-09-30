Black Wonders begin preparation for West African championship

The national deaf football team, the Black Wonders, has commenced prepara­tion for their participation in the West Africa Deaf Sports Union (WADSU) football championship expected to kick start on October 10.

Nigeria is expected to host the 2024 edition that would assemble the best from the sub-region as they chase the ticket to participate in the Africa championships.

Mr Ransford Lartey, Commu­nications Director of the team, disclosed this to the Times Sports in an interview on Friday.

Having been inactive for a while, Mr Lartey told the Times Sports that a series of friendly matches have been lined-up for

the team as the technical handlers aim to beef up the squad.

“The reason is to recruit some new and talented players to strengthen the team. With quite a number of the players also age­ing, some of these younger tal­ents would be future replacement for those nearing the end of their career,” Mr Lartey disclosed.

On Friday at the Ako Adjei Park at Osu, the team played a goalless encounter with the Gha­na Immigration Services (GIS) football team.

Prior to that, the Nation­al Lotteries Authority (NLA) football team boasting of some retired players had suffered a 7-2 humiliation in the hands of the Black Wonders at the La McDan Park.

The Black Wonders led 5-1 at half time but scored two more goals in the second half with the NLA adding a consolation goals in the dying minutes.

Mr Lartey disclosed that the team was set to honour another trial match with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) team on a date to be announced soon.

The climax will be a national gala competition from which the best players would be selected to strengthen the team for the championship.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER