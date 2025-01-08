Heart to Heart Ladies Foundation donates to Street Academy

The Heart-to-Heart Ladies Foundation on last Thursday donated edu­cational and essential supplies to The Street Academy, a sports and cultural organisation for street children.

The gesture was to empower and enhance learning among stu­dents of the academy and create a learning environment to promote academic work.

The items included books, school supplies, food supplies and water.

During the visit, officials of the foundation interacted with the students and staff of the academy,

discussing the importance of edu­cation and community support.

The President of the foun­dation, Hajia Muena, said “Our main aim for coming here is to put smiles on your faces.”

The foundation has a long-standing commitment to uplifting communities through education and empowerment initiatives.

“We want to sustain the rela­tionship with the academy; work together to ensure that we support these children to relies their dream either through formal education of participation in sports,” she indicated.