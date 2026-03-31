BoG launches 3i Summit to drive financial innovation in Africa

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has officially launched the 3i Africa Summit 2026, calling for stronger collaboration to drive financial innovation and integration across the continent.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Dr Asiama emphasized the importance of aligning innovation, investment, and impact to shape Africa’s financial future. He acknowledged the role of key partners, including the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) and the Global Finance and Technology Network, for their ongoing collaboration in advancing digital finance across Africa.

Dr Asiama noted that the summit was significant not merely as an event, but as a reflection of the rapid transformation within Africa’s financial ecosystem.

He explained that the 3i Africa platform was founded on the premise that Africa’s financial future would be strengthened when innovation, investment, and impact are closely aligned. The summit, he said, demonstrated Ghana’s ability to convene continental dialogue on fintech and digital finance, while the subsequent Policy Forum emphasised the need to translate ambition into practical action.

The theme for this year’s Summit, “Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future,” was both deliberate and timely, focusing on the need for integration across systems, markets, and regulatory frameworks. Dr Asiama stressed that Africa’s next phase of financial development must move beyond isolated innovation to build interconnected ecosystems.

“Africa does not need isolated islands of excellence; it needs connected ecosystems with interoperable payment systems, trusted digital infrastructure, and coherent regulatory approaches,” he said.

Highlighting Ghana’s leadership role in digital finance, Dr Asiama noted that progress in the sector requires intentional policy, strong institutions, and continuous engagement with market players. He underscored that innovation and regulation are complementary, driving confidence, investment, and inclusion:

“Sound regulation builds confidence, confidence attracts participation, and participation supports investment and scale.”

Collaboration among regulators, industry players, and investors remains central to the objectives of the 3i Africa Summit. The platform will facilitate partnerships and practical engagement among stakeholders working to build a resilient, inclusive, and credible financial system.

Dr Asiama identified key priorities for achieving a more integrated financial ecosystem, including interoperability, investment in digital public infrastructure, cross-border integration, and sustained focus on financial inclusion. He observed that Africa is increasingly defined not just by potential but by its readiness in innovation, entrepreneurship, digital adoption, and regulatory development.

“The task now is to convert this readiness into coordinated action and long-term institutional progress,” he stated.

He encouraged policymakers, financial institutions, innovators, and investors to actively participate in the Summit and use the period leading up to the event to build partnerships and refine ideas. Dr Asiama concluded that the Summit would position Ghana and Africa more prominently within the global financial system and influence the development of future financial standards and partnerships.

Dr Asiama subsequently declared the 3i Africa Summit 2026 officially launched.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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