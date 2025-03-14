BPA holds management retreat to formulate strategies

The Acting Chief Exec­utive Officer (CEO) of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), Ing. Kow Eduakwa Sam, organised a two-day retreat with Directors and Unit Heads to review the activities of 2024 and formulate strategies for the current year.

The management retreat, held on March 4–5, 2025, at BPA Heights in Accra, served as a plat­form for comprehensive discus­sions, thoughtful reflections, and

“Furthermore, the retreat provided Departmental and Unit Heads an opportunity to articu­late their visions, priorities, and strategic plans for 2025, ensuring alignment with the Authority’s overarching objectives,” he stated.

Participants engaged in the exchange of valuable insights, identified growth opportunities, and reaffirmed their shared com­mitment to fostering innovation and achieving operational excel­lence in the year ahead

The event, organised by the Israel Embassy’s Economic and Trade Mission, brought together stakeholders in Ghana’s vegetable production sector.

They held an online meeting with Israeli farmers and technol­ogy innovators to explore ways to upscale farming and exports.

The discussions focused on addressing post-harvest losses, im­proving irrigation, tackling climate change impacts, increasing produc­tion yields, and meeting interna­tional standards and certifications.

Mr Kramer noted that veg­etable production presented a significant opportunity for export diversification and economic growth.

“While we have made signifi­cant strides, capturing niche mar­kets in the EU, UK, and other ma­jor markets, we have only scratched the surface of our potential.

“The potential of Ghana’s veg­etable industry is immense. With our favourable climate, strategic location, and hardworking farmers, we have all the ingredients needed for success,” he added.

Mr. Kramer further indicated that by leveraging Israel’s techno­logical expertise and Ghana’s agri­cultural potential, local stakehold­ers would not only grow vegetables but also cultivate prosperity.

He said GEPA was ready to support stakeholders to improve their yields and exports by aligning

them with the Government’s 24-hour economic policy and the Afri­can Continental Free Trade Area.

Mr Roey Gilad, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, stated that agriculture would remain the backbone of Israel’s partnership with Ghana.

He said that new opportunities in the sector would be explored for support.

“We believe that Israel can offer some solutions that are rel­evant to some of your challenges, whether we are talking about drip irrigation or greenhouses, as part of the friendship,” he stressed.

Mr Gilad also mentioned that the aim was for the partnership’s benefits to be felt by farmers and stakeholders in the value chain.

He then encouraged local farmers to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the en­gagement to improve agricultural production.

Dr Felix Kamassah, Presi­dent of the Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana, added that they hoped to learn and adapt climate-smart agriculture.

He said that this would help achieve year-round cultivation.

Dr Kamassah highlighted the major challenges faced, including a lack of irrigation support and climate change impacts, which had affected yields over time.

He urged the government to create an enabling environment and support farmers by investing in irrigation facilities and smart agriculture technologies.

—GNA