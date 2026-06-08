Brazil face anxious wait over defender’s injury

Brazil full-back Wesley will have a fitness test to determine the severity of the injury that has put his participation in Brazil’s World Cup group in jeopardy, Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

The 22-year-old Roma defender left the field in tears 15 minutes into Brazil’s 2-1 win over Egypt in their final World Cup preparation match after feeling discomfort in his left groin.

“Wesley is going to the medical department for a diagnosis,” Ancelotti said. “He has tests tomorrow; he has a muscle problem and we have to wait for tomorrow’s diagnosis.

“I think he’ll have time to recover and be with us at this World Cup. If not, we’ll have to choose someone else. We have time to do that.”

Brazil start their Group C campaign against Morocco on Saturday in New York before facing Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 in Miami.

By the time Wesley’s seventh Brazil appearance was cut short, the score was already 1-1 at the home of the Cleveland Browns NFL team.

Ancelotti’s side struck first after only seven minutes when Mohanad Lashin was caught in possession on the edge of his own penalty box by Bruno Guimaraes and the Newcastle United midfielder tucked a low finish past goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir.

The lead only lasted four minutes as an under-hit backpass by Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos gifted possession to winger Mostafa Zico, who drilled a crisp finish into the bottom corner past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Brazil created the better chances thereafter and, shortly after a half-time break during which Ancelotti made eight changes, 19-year-old Real Madrid striker Endrick swept Raphinha’s low cutback into the far corner.

Egypt were more threatening after bringing on exiting Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, but Ancelotti was “satisfied” with another win to add to last weekend’s 6-2 rout of Panama in Rio de Janeiro.

“I think the team played well, played with intensity, with rhythm, with good organisation, a lot of intensity in the pressing,” the Italian said.

“This game gave me much more certainty for the debut against Morocco. We’ve reached this final week and I think the team is on the right track.”

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