NHIA pays GHS219.8 million to healthcare providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released GHS219.8 million to credentialed healthcare providers across the country to support the continued delivery of healthcare services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to a statement issued by the Authority on Thursday, the payment was made on July 1, 2026, and covers a backlog of claims from previous years as well as vetted claims for services provided up to May 2026.

The NHIA said the latest disbursement brings the total amount it has paid in claims this year to nearly GHS1.2 billion.

It explained that the payment is aimed at improving the financial stability of healthcare providers and enabling them to continue offering quality healthcare services to NHIS members without interruption.

The Authority said private healthcare facilities received GHS98.24 million, representing 44.69 per cent of the total payment. Public healthcare facilities received GHS80.86 million, representing 36.78 per cent, while mission and faith-based health facilities received GHS40.70 million, representing 18.53 per cent.

The Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, said the payment demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to reimbursing healthcare providers on time.

“This payment reinforces our commitment to strengthening the financial sustainability of the health facilities that serve NHIS members every day,” he stated.

He added that the Authority remains focused on ensuring that healthcare providers, from major hospitals to Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, receive timely and accurate payments for the services they provide.

Dr. Bampoe said the NHIA is also implementing measures to improve claims processing, reduce payment delays and strengthen collaboration with healthcare providers in line with the government’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

He encouraged all credentialed healthcare providers to submit their claims promptly and accurately while following the Authority’s claims processing guidelines to support faster vetting and reimbursement.

The NHIA reiterated its commitment to strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme through sustainable financing, increased confidence among healthcare providers and improved access to quality healthcare services for all Ghanaians.

By: Jacob Aggrey