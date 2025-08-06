Breastfeeding boosts IQ, cuts cancer risk – Health practitioner

Mothers must not give in to modern-day pressures and deny their babies breast milk, since doing so can affect the child’s growth and overall wellbeing, a health prac­titioner, Ms Wilhemina Minnow, has mentioned.

“Breast milk is nature’s perfect food, containing all the nutrients a baby needs for healthy growth and development, as well as antibodies that protect against infections and reduce the risk of diseases like diarrhoea, respirato­ry illnesses, asthma and obesity later in life,” she stated.

Speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Times yesterday to mark this year’s World Breast­feeding Week, celebrated in the first week of August, Ms Minnow said mothers must be encouraged to give their babies only breast milk for the first six months with­out water, formula or solid foods.

“It’s like giving your baby their first vaccine,” she explained, adding that the early milk, colos­trum, is rich in immune-boosting substances that build a strong foundation for the baby’s health.

Ms Minnow further stressed that breast milk also promotes healthy gut bacteria, essential for immunity, and contains fatty acids that help brain development, contributing to higher IQ and ac­ademic performance later in life.

Beyond the child’s wellbeing, she said exclusive breastfeeding benefits the mother too. “It helps the womb return to its normal size after birth, reduces bleeding, lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, and even burns calories to support weight loss.”

On the mental side, Ms Min­now noted that breastfeeding releases hormones like oxytocin and prolactin, which help moth­ers bond with their babies and reduce the risk of postpartum depression.

She debunked common myths that some mothers did not produce enough milk, saying that true milk insufficiency is rare. “Most cases are due to infrequent breastfeeding, poor latching, anx­iety, or wrong perceptions. Fre­quent breastfeeding on demand is key to maintaining a healthy milk supply,” she advised.

Touching on the pressure many urban mothers face to switch to formula, Ms Minnow urged women to stand firm and seek support. “No formula can match breast milk. Build a support sys­tem, know your rights, and plan ahead for work,” she urged, call­ing for better workplace policies such as breastfeeding breaks and private spaces.

She advocated national mea­sures, including longer maternity leave, stricter control of formula marketing, community education, and training of health workers to better support breastfeeding mothers.

“Breastfeeding is not just a mother’s job, it’s a public health investment,” she concluded.

