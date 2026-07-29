Bright Owusu and Thomas Zigah remanded into prison custody in Immigration officer murder case

The Adabraka District Court has remanded Bright Owusu and Thomas Zigah into prison custody over the alleged killing of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah.

The two suspects appeared before the court on Wednesday, where the prosecution said investigations were still ongoing.

According to the prosecution, investigators are awaiting additional information from the Cyber Crime Unit and therefore requested two more weeks to complete investigations.

The court also heard arguments over the suspects’ place of detention.

The prosecution told the court that although concerns had earlier been raised about the suspects’ access to their families while being held at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) facility, arrangements had been made for family members to visit them. However, it said none of the relatives turned up.

The prosecution therefore asked the court to remand the suspects into prison custody instead of returning them to the NIB facility.

Responding to the request, Bright Owusu and Thomas Zigah told the court they preferred to remain at the NIB facility despite previously raising concerns about the conditions there.

They explained that they were comfortable staying there but said some officers at the facility were not following the rules.

In her ruling, the judge said the NIB facility is only a temporary holding place and ordered that both suspects be remanded into prison custody.

The court assured the suspects that their rights, including access to their families, would be protected while in prison custody.

The case has been adjourned to August 19, 2026, for the prosecution to continue its investigations.

By: Jacob Aggrey