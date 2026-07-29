Who will pay for expanded primaries?- Gary Nimako questions Supreme Court ruling

The Director of Legal Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gary Nimako Marfo, has questioned who will bear the cost of conducting presidential and parliamentary primaries following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the party’s delegate system.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Nimako Marfo said he would not immediately comment on the ruling, adding that he wanted to wait for the full details before sharing his views.

“I don’t want to comment on it now. Let’s wait,” he said.

When asked about the Supreme Court’s decision that all members in good standing should vote in party elections, he shifted attention to the financial implications of implementing the ruling.

According to him, allowing all members in good standing to vote would increase the cost of organising internal party elections.

He questioned who would pay for the expanded electoral process.

“Who is going to pay for the cost of the elections?” he asked.

When a journalist suggested that political parties would bear the cost, Mr. Nimako Marfo replied, “Let’s wait and see.”

The comments come after the Supreme Court ruled that political parties should allow all members in good standing to vote in their internal elections, a decision that is expected to expand participation but also increase the financial and logistical demands of organising presidential and parliamentary primaries.

By: Jacob Aggrey