State funeral for Ambassador James Victor Gbeho set for July 31

The Government of Ghana, in collaboration with the Gbeho and related families, will hold a state funeral for the late former Foreign Affairs Minister, James Victor Gbeho, on Friday, July 31, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, the funeral will take place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra to honour his distinguished service to Ghana and the international community.

The statement, signed by the Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described the late ambassador as one of Ghana’s most distinguished statesmen.

It said Ambassador Gbeho was a career diplomat who rose through the ranks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, serving as Chief Director, Deputy Minister and later Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Presidency noted that his service extended beyond Ghana, having served as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative for Somalia. He also served as President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The government extended its deepest condolences to the Gbeho family and all those mourning the late diplomat.

By: Jacob Aggrey