GES warns teacher applicants against recruitment fraud

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned people seeking teaching jobs not to pay anyone who promises to help them secure recruitment into the service.

The Service said recruitment into GES is free and advised applicants to ignore calls and messages from people claiming to be GES officers and demanding money in exchange for employment.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, 2026, and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, GES urged applicants who receive such calls or messages to report the matter to the police.

The statement also announced that regional postings for successful applicants are now available on the GES recruitment portal.

According to GES, successful applicants should log in to the portal with their vouchers to check their posting details at no cost.

It said applicants who have been posted are expected to report to their respective Regional Education Offices from August 7, 2026, to begin the onboarding process.

GES thanked all applicants for their cooperation throughout the recruitment exercise.

By: Jacob Aggrey