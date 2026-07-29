NPP inaugurates national elections committee ahead of officers’ polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its National Elections Committee to oversee preparations for the election of the party’s national officers.

The committee was inaugurated by the Acting National Chairman of the party, Chairman Butey.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Acting National Chairman, the committee will be chaired by former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, while former Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, will serve as its secretary.

The statement said the committee has been tasked to plan, organise and supervise activities leading to the party’s National Conference, where national officers will be elected. It will also oversee the conduct of the elections.

Other members of the committee are Evans Nimako, Oboshie Sai Cofie, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Salam Ama Appianin Damata, Eric Ntori and Frank Davies.

The statement added that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party will also serve on the committee after the conclusion of the Ashanti Regional Elections.

The NPP congratulated the committee members on their appointment and expressed confidence in their ability to carry out their responsibilities with integrity, fairness, transparency and professionalism in the interest of the party.

By: Jacob Aggrey