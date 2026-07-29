Chairman Wontumi appeals conviction and prison sentence

Lawyers for the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, have filed an appeal challenging his conviction and prison sentence.

The notice of appeal was filed at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday by his lead lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea.

According to the appeal, the defence is asking the appellate court to overturn both the conviction and the sentence handed down by the trial court.

The legal team raised more than 20 grounds of appeal, arguing that the conviction was not supported by the evidence presented during the trial.

It also contended that the trial court misinterpreted key laws governing mineral rights and mining operations.

The lawyers further argued that the trial court exceeded its authority by making decisions on the constitutionality of certain statutory provisions, a role they said belongs to the Supreme Court.

The appeal also challenged the court’s reliance on the testimony of one of the prosecution’s witnesses, identified as PW2. According to the defence, the witness admitted to engaging in illegal mining and taking part in the activities under investigation.

The legal team further argued that the circumstantial evidence presented during the trial did not conclusively prove Wontumi’s guilt and that other reasonable explanations existed.

It also maintained that the prosecution failed to establish the required criminal intent for the offences.

The appeal further challenged the trial court’s decision to lift the corporate veil in convicting the third appellant, describing it as legally unsustainable.

According to the defence, the trial court also failed to properly consider evidence that could have supported the accused persons.

The lawyers further argued that the prison sentences imposed were excessive and asked the Court of Appeal to set them aside.

By: Jacob Aggrey