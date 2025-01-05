Britain congratulates Vice President-elect Opoku-Agyemang

The United Kingdom (UK) has congratulated Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for making history as Ghana’s first female to occupy the second most powerful position.

Ms Thompson, during a courtesy call on the Vice President-elect at her office in Accra, underpinned her commitment to building a mutually beneficial relationship.

The two had a conversation about the priorities of the incoming National Democratic Congress-led Government, especially about education, health and gender matters.

They discussed the importance of dialogue to regional security.

The duo acknowledged certain shared experiences that included moving from opposition into government, as well as the attendant challenges and opportunities.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang and Ms Thompson reiterated their mutual support to ensuring the needs and priorities of Ghana and the United Kingdom must align as much as possible to build a mutually beneficial relationship.

GNA