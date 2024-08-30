Budapest to host Pan-African Trade, Investment Forum

Tid-Global Investment Company Limited, in col­laboration with the Africa Another Way Foundation, is set to organise a two-day Pan-African Trade and Investment Forum in Budapest.

Slated on October 24-25, 2024, it will be under the theme, ‘Build­ing Bridges: Fostering Trade Part­nerships for Mutual Prosperity.’

It would serve as a platform for African traders, European traders, and investors to network, share business ideas and collaborate to promote inclusion in the global market.

Speaking ahead of the event, Deputy Director, TID-GLOBAL, Mr Bernard Annan, said the forum would also promote a strong bilat­eral relationship between African and European countries.

“We hope to increase trade and investment between Ghana and Hungary and facilitate new busi­ness partnerships,” he stated.

He stressed that the event would serve as a platform to highlight Hungary as a prime investment destination in Europe, as well as to showcase Ghana as an attractive investment opportunity in Africa.

“Our target include poten­tial investors, businessmen and women, government officials and entrepreneurs,” he stressed.

Some highlights for the forum, he explained, would be engaging audience; connect with a diverse group of stakeholders committed to European-African development.

“It would also highlight Eu­ropean-African development, a platform for thought leadership, where unique perspective would be shared with an influential audience,” he added.

It would offer networking opportunities where valuable connections with key players in the European-African business community.

He encouraged business enthusiasts to sign up and partic­ipate in the forum, which prom­ises to provide an exceptional experience, and expand business opportunities.

