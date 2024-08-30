Budapest to host Pan-African Trade, Investment Forum
Tid-Global Investment Company Limited, in collaboration with the Africa Another Way Foundation, is set to organise a two-day Pan-African Trade and Investment Forum in Budapest.
Slated on October 24-25, 2024, it will be under the theme, ‘Building Bridges: Fostering Trade Partnerships for Mutual Prosperity.’
It would serve as a platform for African traders, European traders, and investors to network, share business ideas and collaborate to promote inclusion in the global market.
Speaking ahead of the event, Deputy Director, TID-GLOBAL, Mr Bernard Annan, said the forum would also promote a strong bilateral relationship between African and European countries.
“We hope to increase trade and investment between Ghana and Hungary and facilitate new business partnerships,” he stated.
He stressed that the event would serve as a platform to highlight Hungary as a prime investment destination in Europe, as well as to showcase Ghana as an attractive investment opportunity in Africa.
“Our target include potential investors, businessmen and women, government officials and entrepreneurs,” he stressed.
Some highlights for the forum, he explained, would be engaging audience; connect with a diverse group of stakeholders committed to European-African development.
“It would also highlight European-African development, a platform for thought leadership, where unique perspective would be shared with an influential audience,” he added.
It would offer networking opportunities where valuable connections with key players in the European-African business community.
He encouraged business enthusiasts to sign up and participate in the forum, which promises to provide an exceptional experience, and expand business opportunities.
BY TIMES REPORTER