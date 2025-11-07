Businesses Urged to Adopt Technology to Cut Costs

Businesses in the country have been urged to adopt technology in their operations to reduce the cost of doing business and boost profitability.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of JCL European Business BV, a subsidiary of Jogobu Group Holding BV, Mr. Blaise Kudatugu, companies can reduce operational costs by at least 30 per cent when they integrate technology into their processes.

“In some cases, businesses are able to save up to 60 per cent of their operational costs, particularly in procurement and stock control,” Mr. Kudatugu said in an interview after a seminar organised to introduce corporate bodies to technology solutions offered by Jogobu Company Limited (JCL) to enhance business efficiency.

Jogobu Company Limited, a wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise, provides a wide range of technological and industrial solutions, including IT hardware and software, barcode labels and RFID systems, laboratory supplies and equipment, mining and oil and gas tools, and safety protective products.

Mr. Kudatugu explained that businesses adopting technology were able to cut down on waste by avoiding unnecessary purchases of items already in stock. He said technology was also helping firms improve customer satisfaction and experience through faster and more efficient service delivery.

He noted that the cost of adopting technology had reduced significantly over the years, contrary to the perception that it was expensive. “The cost of technology is falling rapidly. Many businesses used to think it was costly, but the reverse is now the case,” he stressed.

Mr. Kudatugu urged Ghanaian businesses to leverage JCL’s software solutions to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency and transparency across their value chains. He added that electronic ID cards, inventory, and tracking solutions provided by JCL help firms effectively manage assets and ensure operational visibility.

“The key point here is that most daily business activities, whether in healthcare, manufacturing, or distribution, can benefit from our solutions. We provide software, identification systems, and real-time asset tracking to help businesses operate more efficiently,” he said.

He also encouraged companies to source locally in order to enjoy real-time after-sales service and quick responses to challenges. According to him, firms that had already deployed JCL’s technological solutions had recorded significant improvements in their operations.

“Yes, we offer direct support. We understand your needs and the local business environment. That knowledge helps us deliver faster and more effective solutions,” Mr. Kudatugu stated.

He further noted that JCL’s operations were fully managed in-house, allowing the company to offer end-to-end support to clients. “As a Ghanaian company, we own everything in-house. We give you full support, whether you want us to implement and integrate the system into your existing structure or use it as a standalone solution,” he explained.

Mr. Kudatugu pledged that JCL would continue to improve its services and deliver tailor-made solutions to meet the specific needs of its clients. “Going forward, our clients should expect the best of our products and seamless customer service at all times,” he assured.

By Kingsley Asare



