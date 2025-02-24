 Businessman in trouble for allegedly defrauding retired judge of GH¢300,000

40-year-old businessman, accused of defrauding a retired judge of GHC300, 000.00, under the pretext of secur­ing him land, has been granted bail by the Amasaman Circuit Court.

Charles Amoateng, accused, was granted a GH¢200,000.00 bail with two sureties and adjourned the case to April 2.

The court, presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, ordered the sure­ties to deposit valid national identity cards with the Court’s Registry.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Faustina Asamoah, said Justice Fred Kwesi Awuah, the complainant, was a retired High Court Judge, staying at Sarpeiman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Amoateng, is a businessman who is into estate development and stays at the Amasaman Stadium area, according to the prosecution.

Sgt Asamoah said somewhere in December 2023, the complainant, who wanted land to buy, was intro­duced to accused.

The court heard that Justice Awuah and the one who introduced complainant to Amoateng met accused.

Sgt Asamoah said Amoateng led the judge and the one who introduced the judge to inspect land located at Abor near Amasaman.

Prosecution said accused asked the complainant to pay GH¢ 400,000.00, and (he) com­plainant made part-payment of GH¢300,000.00 leaving a balance of GH¢100, 000.00 to be paid after the retire judge had received docu­ments covering the land.

Sgt Asamoah said that the complainant visited the land and realised that someone was develop­ing it.

The prosecution said when the complainant contacted the accused, he said he needed some time to look into the matter.

Sgt Asamoah further disclosed that accused explained to the judge that the family had a problem con­cerning the land, which was being resolve at the court.

The prosecution revealed that accused latter promised to give Justice Awuah another land, but failed to do so.

The court heard that when the complainant demanded his GH¢300,000, accused refunded only GH¢100,000.00.

Sgt Asamoah said the com­plainant reported the case to the police at Amasaman, leading to the arrest of Amoateng.

The prosecution stated that accused in his caution statement, admitted the offence and promised to refund the rest of the money, but failed. – GNA