Businessman petitions EOCO for alleged $100,000 fraud by 3

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has invited the Chief Executive Offi­cer of the Minerals Commission, Mr Martin Ayisi, along with two top officials from Adamus Re­sources Limited, for questioning following a petition by a small-scale miner who claims he was defrauded of over $100,000.

The businessman, Michael Benziecie, accused the three, Mr Ayisi, Madam Angela List, CEO of Adamus, and Rebecca Donkor, a government represen­tative on the Adamus Board, for allegedly luring him into a fake mining deal with promises they never fulfilled.

According to Benziecie, he paid the money in hopes of securing access to a gold conces­sion, but after making the pay­ments, he was left with nothing but threats and disappointment.

In the petition copied the Ghanaian Times, Benziecie ex­plained that Mr Ayisi personally introduced Rebecca Donkor to him at the Minerals Commission office, describing her as someone who could help facilitate access to a concession owned by Ada­mus Resources.

He said he had no reason to doubt the arrangement at the time, especially given the involve­ment of such high-level individ­uals.

Benziecie said he first paid $50,000, then added another $50,000 and a $10,000 “facilita­tion” fee. But instead of being

given access to the site, he claims he was blocked by Adamus security guards and confronted by others who said they had been promised the same land.

Things got even worse when Benziecie tried to seek help. He stated that he reported the issue to both the Minerals Commission Boss and the police in Takoradi but nothing was done. Frustrated and feeling cheated, he decided to take the matter to EOCO.

According to sources close to the investigation, EOCO is now digging into financial records, communication logs, and internal documents from both the Min­erals Commission and Adamus Resources to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud.s

As of now, neither the Min­erals Commission nor Adamus Resources Limited has issued a public statement on the invita­tion.

For Benziecie, the fight isn’t over. He says he just wants jus­tice, not only for himself but for all small-scale miners who have been taken advantage of by the people in power.

BY TIMES REPORTER