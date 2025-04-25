Cabbie jailed 25 years for defiling fiancée’s sister

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has jailed a taxi driver, Godgift Acquah, alias Kwame Atta, 25 years in hard labour for defiling his fiancée’s sister.

Acquah, 22, pleaded guilty to the offence of defilement, and prayed the court for forgiveness.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joyce Odame, pros­ecuting, said the complainant, was a farmer who lived in Prestea, and the 14-year-old victim, was her niece.

The court heard that Acquah and the victim’s elder sister were in a relationship and both shared the same room at Himan in the Western Region.

ASP Odame said in November last year, Acquah’s fiancée attended a programme within the neigh­bourhood, leaving him (Acquah) and the victim at home.

The prosecution stated that while the victim was asleep, Ac­quah covered her mouth with a pillow to prevent her from scream­ing, and had sexual intercourse with her.

ASP Odame also revealed that during the act, the victim bled on the bed sheet, and Acquah in an attempt to conceal the offence, convinced the girl to wash the bed sheet, which she did.

The court heard that Acquah purchased an emergency contra­ceptive drug called postinor 2, and gave it to the victim to take to prevent pregnancy.



ASP Odame said the victim instead showed the drug to her brother, and narrated what Acquah did to her.

The prosecution said the vic­tim’s brother, got rid of the drug, arrested Acquah with the assis­tance of some neighbours, handed him over to the police at Prestea and reported the case.

ASP Odame said a medical form was issued to the com­plainant to take the victim to the hospital.

The prosecution also noted that the victim was examined and the medical form endorsed by a medical officer indicated that the girl had been defiled.

ASP Odame told the court that investigations conducted by the police revealed that Acquah had been living with Human Immune Deficiency Virus (HIV) and usually went to the hospital for medica­tion. —GNA