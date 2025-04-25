CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 kicks-off

THE Girls U-15 division of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 got off to an exciting start on Wednesday, 23 March at the Uni­versity of Ghana in Accra.

Tournament hosts, Ghana got off to a positive start with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Morocco, while defending champions South Africa suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uganda.

Benin laboured to a slim 1-0 win over Malawi.

Here is a summary of results of day one and two games.

Wednesday’s results

South Africa 0 – 1 Uganda

Ghana 1 – 0 Morocco

Benin 1 – 0 Malawi

Yesterday’s results

Ghana 2-0 Benin

South Africa 5-0 The Gambia

Ghana 3-0 Malawi

South Africa 8-0 DR Congo

Uganda 3-0 The Gambia

Morocco 1-0 Malawi

DR Congo 0-3 Uganda

Uganda 4-0 Algeria

The Boys Tournament saw Ghana secured victory against Unganda in the opening match, while South Africa secured a commanding victory over Alge­ria.

Reigning champions, Senegal came from behind to salvage a point against tournament favour­ites, Senegal.

Below are the results of day one and two.

Tanzania 1-1 Senegal

South Africa 2-0 Algeria

Ghana 2-0 Uganda

Yesterday’s results

Tanzania 0-0 Cote d’Ivoire

Senegal 3-0 DR Congo

Ghana 1-0 South Africa

Tanzania 1-0 DR Congo

South Africa 1-4 Uganda

Ghana 3-0 Algeria

Cote d’Ivoire 0-0 Senegal