CAF President consoles Nigeria football community on death of Peter Rufai

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, expressed his deep con­dolences and the condolences of the 54 CAF Member Associations to the family of the late Peter Rufai, former captain of the Nigerian Na­tional Football Team, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the entire Nigerian football community.

Peter Rufai, 61, passed away on Thursday July 3, 2025.

Rufai represented Nigeria at the highest level, including two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 1998 and several CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

CAF President, Dr Motsepe said: “Peter Rufai is part of a spe­cial generation of African Football players who made the people of Nigeria and the entire African Con­tinent very proud.

He was an enormously talented footballer player and was respected in Africa and globally. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its President Ibrahim Gusau, his former teammates and the peo­ple of Nigeria. ‘Dodo Mayana’ will forever live in our hearts and minds. May his Soul Rest in Peace.”