CAF president would welcome corruption investigation

CONFEDERATION of African Football president Patrice Motsepe says he would “encourage” an investigation into corruption at the organisation.

Senegal’s government last month demanded such scrutiny after the national side was stripped of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title by a Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals board, with the trophy awarded to final opponents Morocco.

The West Africans are waiting on the outcome of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Motsepe visited Senegal on Wednesday, meeting President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and leading officials from the country’s football federation.

“I welcome any investigation into corruption at CAF, whether it is by a government or an authority or anybody,” Motsepe said at a news conference in Dakar.

“Because any corruption in CAF we want to know about it and we will take action ourselves, immediately.

“We have a duty to our people in Africa. If any government or institution wants to, please go ahead, conduct the investigation.

“We will give you all the co-operation. In fact, I encourage you.”

The CAF appeals board ruled Senegal forfeited the Afcon final in Rabat on January 18 after several members of the side walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco in second-half stoppage time.

The Teranga Lions eventually returned and, after a delay of around 17 minutes, the resulting spot-kick taken by Brahim Diaz was saved and Senegal won 1-0 after extra time.

The decision by the CAF appeals board on March 17 has left African football’s governing body facing a crisis of confidence, with Veron Mosengo-Omba stepping down as the organisation’s general secretary on 29 March.

Motsepe says he has “zero tolerance” of corruption in any walk of life, describing it as “worse than Covid and cancer”.

“Whilst I am president of CAF we will never conceal any corruption,” he added.

“It is the biggest problem, not just in football. I have been told there have been lots of problems in the past with corruption and we intervened.

“We can’t set a bad example in football, to give our children the perception that if you want to succeed in life, be corrupt.

“That’s the best gift we can give football in Africa. Not just talking about corruption, but intervene, put the necessary laws in place and implement them.” – BB

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q