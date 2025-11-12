CAF, PUMA Unveil AFCON 2025 Match Ball

PUMA, the leading global sports brand, in partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has unveiled the official match ball for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025.

Named ITRI, the ball draws inspiration from Morocco’s centuries-old zellij art form, renowned for its intricate geometric mosaics, while symbolising the unity and passion of African football across the continent.

The name also pays tribute to the star featured on the Moroccan flag and reflects the star patterns that hold significance in traditional zellij craftsmanship.

PUMA marked the official launch by releasing a reveal video showcasing the ITRI ball, marking a key milestone in the lead-up to the tournament. The ITRI ball will make its debut in the opening match of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The ball’s striking design incorporates traditional Moroccan zellij geometric patterns, characterised by central star geometry, floral petal outlines, and circular symmetry. Each design element carries cultural significance:

Star geometry symbolises ambition, light, and the pursuit of excellence on Africa’s biggest footballing stage.

symbolises ambition, light, and the pursuit of excellence on Africa’s biggest footballing stage. Petal shapes represent celebration, growth, and the festive spirit that defines AFCON.

represent celebration, growth, and the festive spirit that defines AFCON. Circular symmetry reflects the unity of the 24 nations coming together for the tournament.

The unique design also features ‘Flow of Movement’ patterns that capture the distinctive rhythm and dynamic playing style of African football. The ball’s red and green colour palette expresses passion, hope, and pride while also paying homage to Morocco’s national identity.

Mohamed Ghonemi, Creative Development Manager at CAF, said:

“Created for the rhythm of African football, the AFCON 2025 ball brings together art, motion, and a design shaped by African spirit and Moroccan craftsmanship. It’s been a privilege to collaborate with PUMA on something that unites every nation at the tournament through a shared sense of connection.”

The AFCON 2025 tournament kicks off on December 21, 2025, in Morocco, bringing together the continent’s best footballing nations for African football’s most prestigious competition.

—Supersport

