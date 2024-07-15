Careless driving kills 2, court fines driver GH¢1,200

The Tema Circuit Court ‘B’ has sentenced Yus­sif Awuni, a 33-year-old articulated truck driver, to a fine of GH¢1,200 and one day imprison­ment for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Awuni, who pleaded with the presiding judge, Mrs Klorlor Okai Mills, for leniency, would serve nine months imprisonment, if he defaulted on honouring the fine.

The accused person, who was found guilty by the court after a full trial, was charged with three counts of careless and inconsid­erate driving, negligence causing harm, and failure to report an accident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jacob A. Asamani, prosecuting, said on July 9, 2022, at about 0505 hours, Awuni was in charge of a Mercedes Benz articulated flat body truck belong­ing to B5 Plus Company Limited, travelling from Takoradi towards B5 Plus at Kpone.

On reaching a section of the road close to the cash oil filing sta­tion at Kpone Barrier, the accused person suddenly applied his brakes without care or attention when it was drizzling, leading to his vehicle skidding off the road and the trailer knocking down one Mr Alex Abeiku Addo, who was riding a motorcycle at the edge of the road but is now deceased.

The prosecutor said the truck also ran into the offside of a KIA morning saloon car being driven by Mr Hamidu Tijani, which was moving ahead of the said truck, as well as crashed into a plant and generator shop situated in the same environment, causing damage to some of the equipment and shelter.

According to the facts, the rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Tema General Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Centre for treatment, but died shortly on arrival, and the body was depos­ited at the hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The prosecution added that the accused driver who also got injured, and was not present at the scene of the accident when the police arrived, was later seen on admission at Faith Medical Centre at Kpone on July 11, 2022.

An investigation-caution state­ment was obtained from him, and a police medical form was issued to him, and the same was duly en­dorsed by the doctor who treated him.

The prosecution added that a post-mortem was performed on the body of the deceased by a pathologist at the Tema General Hospital, after the body was identi­fied by a brother of the deceased.

The pathologist gave the cause of death as hemorrhagic shock, multiple bony and soft tissue injuries.

He indicated that the Vanguard Insurance Company covering the truck had paid for the damaged properties.

