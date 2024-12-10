CBG leads SME customers to gain first-hand access to new markets …organised trade mission to China

CONSOLIDATED Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) has organised a successful business trade trip to China, en­abling its Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) clients to gain first-hand access to new markets, build strong supplier relationships, and navigate international trade with confidence.

This initiative aligns with CBG’s commitment to supporting Ghanaian businesses in global trade while establishing the bank as a leader in trade finance for SMEs.

Held from October 15 to No­vember 4, the trip coincided with the 136th Canton Fair in Guang­zhou, China—one of the world’s largest trade exhibitions.

CBG’s clients had the unique opportunity to engage with sup­pliers in various sectors, including consumer electronics, household goods, and healthcare.

CBG’s Director of Retail & Business Banking, Emmanuel Nikoi, commenting on the event in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said that, “This ini­tiative reflects our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of Ghanaian SMEs. By equipping our clients with essential trade skills and helping them build strategic relationships, we support their growth and, ultimately, Ghana’s economic progress.”

The trip, he said, also offered customers a chance to explore the potential for exporting their goods, fostering a pathway to international markets.

These engagements, he stated, provided invaluable insights, em­powering participants to negotiate effectively, explore supply options, and deepen their understanding of trade terms and procedures.

He further said, “In a re­flection of CBG’s dedication to its clients, the Bank provided skilled resource personnel fluent in Chinese and familiar with local business practices, bridging cultural and language barriers and ensuring secure transactions for all attendees.”

“The itinerary was carefully de­signed to meet the specific needs of Ghanaian SMEs, introducing them to Chinese culture, negotia­tion techniques, and best practices for identifying genuine business partners. Throughout the trip, cus­tomers were guided through major trade hubs, including the Canton Fair and specialised markets for electronics, textiles, jewellery, and leather goods, each selected to meet the diverse needs of the participants,” he added.

Moreover, Mr Nikoi said “The trade mission builds on the suc­cess of CBG’s previous trips and has sparked a growing demand for more CBG-led opportunities. By focusing on such transformative experiences, CBG continues to strengthen its reputation as Gha­na’s SME bank of choice.”

“CBG looks forward to offering similar trade missions in the future, supporting even more Ghanaian businesses as they expand into global markets. As the bank stands by its mandate, We Stand With You, CBG remains dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships that contribute to Ghana’s growth and prosperity on the world stage,” he explained.

“CBG’s guidance made our experience stress-free and secure. We gained confidence engaging with suppliers, and the support we received throughout the visit was invaluable,” a participant indicated.

