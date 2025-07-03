Prof. Dodoo named ARSO President Emeritus

The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) has unanimously conferred Professor Alex Dodoo with the honorary title of President Emeritus following resolutions by both its executive council and general assembly.

The decision, which was taken during the 31st General Assembly of ARSO in Zanzibar, Tanzania, last Friday, recognised Prof. Dodoo’s exceptional leadership in advancing continental standards for trade, safety and sustainable development.

The resolution ensured his continued advisory role in the strategic direction of ARSO while mentoring future standardisation leaders across Africa.

The Secretary-General of ARSO, Dr Hemogene Nsengimana, said the title of President Emeritus was reserved for leaders whose impact transcended their tenure, reflecting lifelong dedication to their field.

Excellence

As immediate past ARSO President and Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof. Dodoo spearheaded the creation of critical structures within ARSO and influenced harmonisation initiatives supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Professor Dodoo, an expert in pharmaceuticals, public health, and standards regulation, has played a pivotal role in shaping the standardisation landscape of Africa.

Under his leadership, ARSO saw effective collaboration among member states culminating in the general assembly this year, and bringing together a record 34 countries, the highest in the history of the organisation.

The advocacy of Professor Dodoo for “One Standard, One Test, One Acceptance” across Africa has been instrumental in reducing technical barriers to trade and fostering economic integration.

In his new role, Professor Dodoo would continue to provide strategic guidance to ARSO, mentor emerging leaders in standardisation, and champion the voice of Africa in global standards bodies such as the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Professor Dodoo, in his acceptance remark, said, “This honour is not just a personal milestone but shows the collective efforts of all stakeholders working toward a standardised, competitive, and quality-driven Africa.”

He said, “Our journey is far from over, and I remain committed to the vision of an Africa where standards fuel prosperity.”

As President Emeritus, Professor Dodoo is expected to focus on critical areas such as strengthening Africa’s quality infrastructure, advocating for standards in emerging sectors such as renewable energy and digital economies and bridging the gap between academia, industry, and policymakers in standardisation.

Competence

The Executive Director of the Standards Division at the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), Dr Sadhvir Bissoon, said Prof. Dodoo had contributed towards the leadership of the ARSO Council in driving strategy, governance, “reviewing our laws and statutes and ensuring their implementation”.

“I hope he will still serve the needs and aspirations of ARSO in his new role,” he said in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

Private sector leaders who attended the event also lauded Professor Dodoo’s efforts to align African standards with global best practices.

The Regional Director of COTECNA, a key partner in the continental standards community, Antoine Anne, for his part, said the appointment of Professor Dodoo reaffirmed the commitment of the African continent to excellence.