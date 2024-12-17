‘Chelsea is not ready’

Enzo Maresca again played down talk of a Premier League title challenge after his Chelsea side recorded their seventh consecutive win in all competitions against Brentford on Sunday.

But is it time to seri­ously consider Chelsea as genuine title contenders?

The mere suggestion of such a turnaround in fortunes in the summer would have been met with incredulity but, after a stun­ning run of form, it really doesn’t seem so daft anymore.

The Blues’ 2-1 win against Brentford on Sunday moved them into second place in the league and to within just two points of leaders Liverpool.

In fact, Chelsea will be top by the time Liverpool next play if they beat Everton next weekend, with the leaders travelling to Tottenham hours later.

They are now four points ahead of third-placed Arsenal and seven points better off than defending champions Manchester City, having won their past five league matches as part of a 10-game unbeaten run.

“It’s not about how many games we win. It’s about be­ing realistic,” said Marseca.

“There are things we have to do better. That’s why I said, for me, we are not ready.

“The fans, they can dream and think. But us inside as a club, as a squad, as players, as coaching staff, we need to be realistic.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Moises Caicedo says “the sky’s the limit,” while Bees boss Thomas Frank stressed: “they are right up there in the title race. They’re very good”.

From “billion-pound bot­tle-jobs” in February to Premier League title winners? Could it really happen?

—BBC