South Africa sweat over potential 2026 World Cup sanction

South Africa are waiting to discover if they will be sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory over Lesotho last Friday.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena should have served a one-match ban after picking up yellow cards against Benin and Zimbabwe earlier in the campaign.

Instead the 28-year-old helped his side to a 2-0 win in Polokwane, and Lesotho have submitted a query to world governing body FIFA about the incident.

“We are hoping for them to respect their own regulations and act appropriately,” Lesotho Football Association secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi told BBC Sport Africa.

“Even if they just caution South Africa, it will be okay. If they give us the points, so be it. [It would be] the cherry on top.

“There’s no malice but it’s just that we are looking for the regulations to be adhered to. If it were us who had defeated South Africa, wouldn’t they do the same?”

The South African Football Association declined to comment when contacted by BBC Sport Africa.

Mokoena was withdrawn from the squad to face Benin in Tuesday’s qualifier and, after the 2-0 win that took his side five points clear at the top of Group C, national team coach Hugo Broos said the matter is “something that will be sorted over the next week”.

FIFA’s competition regulations state that any protest about player eligibility should be lodged within 24 hours of the end of a match.

Should South Africa be punished with a points deduction, their hopes of appearing at the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010 will be back in the balance.

Instead of the 2-0 win for Bafana Bafana, Lesotho could be awarded a 3-0 technical victory that would move them up to second in the table and one point behind South Africa.

It would also boost Nigeria’s chances of qualification, given the Super Eagles sit six points adrift of top spot with four rounds of fixtures remaining after drawing 1-1 with Zimbabwe.

Only the group winners are assured of a place at next year’s 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.-BBC