Chief, 3 others killed in gun attack at Garu

At least four people were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Garu in the Upper East Region on Monday.

The incident, which occurred at about 10:35 a.m., also left four others with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

An eyewitness and resident of Garu, Mr. James Akasire, who confirmed the incident to The Ghanaian Times, said two of the victims were shot dead at the office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at the Tanzugu community, while the other two were killed at Garu-Natinga, both within the Garu-Zongo Electoral Area of the district.

According to him, the chief of Sumaduri-Warijingo was attacked near his residence and shot multiple times until he was rendered lifeless.

“In fact, I saw the assailants but could not identify any of them. They were riding on two motorbikes and wearing nose masks. Two of them wore smocks and helmets, and they were shooting sporadically from the district NHIS office to Bambaru through the Garu DA Primary School, where they opened fire on the head teacher, resulting in his instant death,” Mr. Akasire disclosed.

He added that the injured were receiving treatment at the Garu Presbyterian Hospital, noting that some were likely to be transferred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital due to the severity of their conditions.

The Upper East Regional Police Command was yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

However, some residents of the area have linked the attack to the lingering Bawku communal conflict, as the unknown gunmen reportedly did not take any items from the NHIS office.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, GARU

