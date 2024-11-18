China’s Huawei starts taking pre-orders for Mate 70 smartphone

China’s Huawei Technologies on Monday announced that it had started taking pre-orders for its Mate 70 smartphone model, in a statement on its official WeChat account.

It will also hold an event for the Mate brand on Nov. 26, it said in a separate statement, where it is expected to unveil its latest smartphone line-up.

The company’s online store on Monday started allowing users to reserve the Mate 70 and two pro versions without requiring a deposit. The website did not disclose prices.

Huawei returned to the 5G premium smartphone market last year with its Mate 60 phones that have domestically produced semiconductors.

The phones have been celebrated in China as a triumph over U.S. sanctions that have, since 2019, prevented the company from accessing advanced U.S. chips and other technology.

